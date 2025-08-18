Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Marty, 495th Fighter Squadron F-35 pilot, speaks during a Q&A panel held for the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2025. Marty participated in the panel to help keep retirees informed on current events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)