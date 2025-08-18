Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force military working dog Glen, 100th Security Forces Squadron, performs a bite demonstration during the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2025. Military working dogs are trained to detect dangerous materials and intercept hostile threats on command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)