Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served

Retired servicemembers tour the 100th Air Refueling Wing facilities during the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2025. The event provided an outlet to retirees that attended to meet one another and to boost their morale by honoring and commemorating their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)