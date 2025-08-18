Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served

    Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and retired servicemembers pose for a picture during the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2025. The Retiree Appreciation Day was a way to celebrate and commemorate those who served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 09:02
    Photo ID: 9275042
    VIRIN: 250815-F-XJ093-1289
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Retiree Appreciation Day
    100th ARW
    Bloody Hundredth

