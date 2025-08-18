Retiree Appreciation Day: Serving Those who Served

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and retired servicemembers pose for a picture during the 2025 Retiree Appreciation Day at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 15, 2025. The Retiree Appreciation Day was a way to celebrate and commemorate those who served. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)