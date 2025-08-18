U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paraguayan Minister of Health Dr. Maria Teresa Baran displays an AMISTAD 2025 patch following a donation ceremony in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The ceremony marked the delivery of a fully equipped dental suite and 17,000 pairs of prescription eyeglasses to the Ministry of Health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)