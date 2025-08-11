U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

LUQUE, Paraguay – U.S. Southern Command and the U.S. Embassy in Asuncion donated a fully equipped dental suite and 17,000 pairs of prescription eyeglasses to the Paraguayan Ministry of Health during a ceremony Aug. 13 at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, during Amistad 2025.



The humanitarian assistance project, coordinated through the Embassy’s Military Group, addresses a long-standing lack of dental and vision services in Tarumandy. The donation includes a new chair, equipment and supplies that will be used to provide care to local residents — the first dental option available in the community.



“This is a significant occasion because it represents how we work together,” Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Southern Command. “The partnership we have here — between the Ministry of Health, the U.S. Embassy, and our service members — is about identifying needs and finding real solutions that improve lives.”



Reina said the donation and Amistad 25 were about ensuring the community benefits long after the mission concludes.



“By improving facilities, providing equipment, and sharing knowledge, we are building a capacity that will serve Tarumandy for years to come,” Reina said.



Paraguayan Minister of Health Dr. Maria Teresa Baran highlighted the direct impact the equipment will have.



“For someone with dental pain who has no place to go, or a person who cannot see well enough to work or study, this changes everything,” Baran said.



Baran noted that the donation reflects more than material assistance. “This is not just a dental chair or eyeglasses — it is a demonstration of friendship and cooperation,” Baran said. “The people of Tarumandy will remember that they were not forgotten, and that our partners stood with us to meet their needs.”



Baran also announced the Ministry’s plan to sustain the capability. “We will hire a full-time dentist for the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy so residents will continue to have reliable dental and oral healthcare,” Baran said.



The donation also included thousands of prescription eyeglasses, which will improve quality of life for residents with vision impairments, particularly those who previously lacked affordable corrective lenses.



“This collaboration is about more than one day or one mission,” Reina said. “It is about the lasting benefits that come when we work side-by-side with our partners and friends.”



With new capabilities in place and a permanent dentist on the way, the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy is set to deliver lasting care and serve as a symbol of what U.S.-Paraguayan cooperation can achieve.

