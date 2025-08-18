U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Alexandra Hernandez, 507th Medical Squadron dentist, right, and a dental technician, perform an extraction on a patient at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The U.S. Southern Command and U.S. Embassy in Asuncion donated a fully equipped dental suite and 17,000 pairs of prescription eyeglasses to the Ministry of Health, expanding care for local residents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)