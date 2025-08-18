U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and Paraguayan medical teams pose for a group photo after a donation ceremony at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. Southern Command and the U.S. Embassy donated a full dental suite and thousands of prescription eyeglasses, strengthening healthcare partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)