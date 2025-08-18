U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Southern Command, talks to Paraguayan Minister of Health Dr. Maria Teresa Baran during a donation ceremony at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The donation will expand access to dental and vision care for the community of Tarumandy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)