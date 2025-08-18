Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation [Image 5 of 8]

    U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

    PARAGUAY

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Southern Command, talks to Paraguayan Minister of Health Dr. Maria Teresa Baran during a donation ceremony at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The donation will expand access to dental and vision care for the community of Tarumandy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

