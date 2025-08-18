U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

Paraguayan Minister of Health Dr. Maria Teresa Baran delivers remarks during a donation ceremony at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The donation of dental and vision equipment was part of AMISTAD 2025, a medical readiness mission emphasizing partnership and long-term community benefits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
