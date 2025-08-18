U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boxes of prescription eyeglasses are displayed during a donation ceremony at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. More than 17,000 pairs were provided by U.S. Southern Command and the U.S. Embassy, ensuring residents with vision impairments receive potentially life-altering support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)