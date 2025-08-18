Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

    PARAGUAY

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    Boxes of prescription eyeglasses are displayed during a donation ceremony at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. More than 17,000 pairs were provided by U.S. Southern Command and the U.S. Embassy, ensuring residents with vision impairments receive potentially life-altering support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 00:05
    U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

