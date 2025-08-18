U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Southern Command, speaks with Paraguayan officials during a clinic walkthrough in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. Reina emphasized the donation was about more than equipment — it was about building lasting healthcare capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)