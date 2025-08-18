Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation [Image 7 of 8]

    U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

    PARAGUAY

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Javier Reina, Deputy Commander for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, U.S. Southern Command, speaks with Paraguayan officials during a clinic walkthrough in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. Reina emphasized the donation was about more than equipment — it was about building lasting healthcare capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 00:05
    Photo ID: 9266754
    VIRIN: 250813-F-WJ837-4008
    Resolution: 6896x4597
    Size: 9.31 MB
    Location: PY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation [Image 8 of 8], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

    AMISTAD25

