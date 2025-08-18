A U.S. Air Force dental technician using newly donated equipment at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The donation made by U.S. Southern Command and the U.S. Embassy in Asuncion marked the first time the community had a reliable dental option, part of a broader U.S.-Paraguayan effort to improve healthcare access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2025 00:05
|Photo ID:
|9266749
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-WJ837-4002
|Resolution:
|8016x5344
|Size:
|11.29 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation [Image 8 of 8], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation
No keywords found.