U.S., Paraguay strengthen healthcare partnership with dental suite, eyeglasses donation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force dental technician using newly donated equipment at the Unidad de Salud de la Familia Tarumandy in Luque, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The donation made by U.S. Southern Command and the U.S. Embassy in Asuncion marked the first time the community had a reliable dental option, part of a broader U.S.-Paraguayan effort to improve healthcare access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)