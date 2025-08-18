Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025 [Image 11 of 12]

    BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025

    PARAGUAY

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    A decorated door marked “Consultorio Odontológico” leads to a dental clinic where Paraguayan equipment specialist Juan Alfonso works on repairs in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. and Paraguayan technicians teamed up during AMISTAD 2025 to service more than a dozen clinics across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 23:15
    This work, BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

