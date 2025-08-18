BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A decorated door marked “Consultorio Odontológico” leads to a dental clinic where Paraguayan equipment specialist Juan Alfonso works on repairs in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. and Paraguayan technicians teamed up during AMISTAD 2025 to service more than a dozen clinics across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)