BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025

Juan Alfonso, a Paraguayan dental equipment specialist, prepares new wiring for clinic repairs during AMISTAD 2025 in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. Alfonso oversees more than 500 dental chairs across 250 facilities nationwide and works alone to keep them operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
