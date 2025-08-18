Juan Alfonso, a Paraguayan dental equipment specialist, repairs a hose for a dental unit in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. Alfonso partnered with U.S. biomedical technicians during AMISTAD 2025 to maintain critical equipment in clinics across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 23:15
|Photo ID:
|9266729
|VIRIN:
|250813-F-WJ837-2116
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|11.42 MB
|Location:
|PY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by Andrea Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025
No keywords found.