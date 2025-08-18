BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Juan Alfonso, a Paraguayan dental equipment specialist, repairs a hose for a dental unit in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. Alfonso partnered with U.S. biomedical technicians during AMISTAD 2025 to maintain critical equipment in clinics across the country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)