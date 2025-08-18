BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A patch reading AMISTAD 2025 is worn by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Oliverio, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron biomedical equipment technician, as he works with Paraguayan dental equipment specialist Juan Alfonso in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The global health engagement strengthened medical readiness and built enduring partnerships between U.S. and Paraguayan medical and dental teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)