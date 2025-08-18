BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Oliverio, a biomedical equipment technician with the 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron, troubleshoots a dental chair during AMISTAD 2025 in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. U.S. and Paraguayan technicians serviced 18 dental facilities during the exercise, ensuring equipment remained operational for patient care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)