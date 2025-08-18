BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A sign reading “La sonrisa de un niño es un obsequio de amor,” Spanish for “A child’s smile is a gift of love” hangs on the wall of a community dental clinic in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. AMISTAD 2025 highlights how strengthening medical readiness goes hand-in-hand with building enduring partnerships through shared learning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)