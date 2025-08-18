BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025 BMET;

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Juan Alfonso, a Paraguayan dental equipment specialist, repairs an overhead exam light inside a clinic in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. Alfonso partnered with a U.S. Air Force biomedical technician during AMISTAD 2025 to double the maintenance efforts on dental equipment and keep clinics operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)