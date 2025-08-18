BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025 BMET;

Juan Alfonso, a Paraguayan dental equipment specialist, repairs an overhead exam light inside a clinic in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. Alfonso partnered with a U.S. Air Force biomedical technician during AMISTAD 2025 to double the maintenance efforts on dental equipment and keep clinics operational. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)
BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025
