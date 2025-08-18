BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Oliverio, 943rd Aerospace Medicine Squadron biomedical equipment technician, and Juan Alfonso, a Paraguayan dental equipment specialist, inspect dental chair components at a clinic in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The pair worked side-by-side to keep dental facilities functioning during AMISTAD 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)