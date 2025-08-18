Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025 [Image 10 of 12]

    BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025

    PARAGUAY

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Andrea Jenkins 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Oliverio and Juan Alfonso, a Paraguayan dental equipment specialist, service a dental chair at a community clinic in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The team repaired and maintained dental facilities as part of AMISTAD 2025, a multinational medical readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)

