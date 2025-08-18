BMET team keeps Paraguayan dental clinics running during Amistad 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andrew Oliverio and Juan Alfonso, a Paraguayan dental equipment specialist, service a dental chair at a community clinic in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, Aug. 13, 2025. The team repaired and maintained dental facilities as part of AMISTAD 2025, a multinational medical readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrea Jenkins)