U.S. Air Force Capt. Blake Lawrie, left, and 1st Lt. Stephanie Hand, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Adriatic Sea, Aug. 7, 2025. KC-135 pilots are crucial for extending the range and endurance of U.S. and allied aircraft. They often participate in missions around the world, which enhance the U.S. Air Force's ability to project power and sustain air operations globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 06:17
|Photo ID:
|9262084
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-XA271-1273
|Resolution:
|6230x4153
|Size:
|13.11 MB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.