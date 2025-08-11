Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s [Image 10 of 10]

    100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s

    ADRIATIC SEA

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Blake Lawrie, left, and 1st Lt. Stephanie Hand, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, fly a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Adriatic Sea, Aug. 7, 2025. KC-135 pilots are crucial for extending the range and endurance of U.S. and allied aircraft. They often participate in missions around the world, which enhance the U.S. Air Force's ability to project power and sustain air operations globally. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 06:17
    Photo ID: 9262084
    VIRIN: 250807-F-XA271-1273
    Resolution: 6230x4153
    Size: 13.11 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Viper
    100th ARW
    31st FW
    USAFE
    F-16

