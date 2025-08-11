Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s

    100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s

    ADRIATIC SEA

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, descends after receiving fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the Adriatic Sea, Aug 7, 2025. The F-16 is a compact, highly maneuverable multi-role fighter aircraft with robust air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

