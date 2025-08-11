Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s [Image 2 of 10]

    100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Visanu Taveengam, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, checks the oil level of a KC-135 Stratotanker engine before rapid refueling procedures at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 7, 2025. The takeoff required both aircrew and maintainers to work together for a safe aircraft engine start and taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 06:17
    Photo ID: 9262076
    VIRIN: 250807-F-XA271-1022
    Resolution: 7349x4899
    Size: 15.6 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Viper
    100th ARW
    31st FW
    USAFE
    F-16

