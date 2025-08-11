100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Visanu Taveengam, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, checks the oil level of a KC-135 Stratotanker engine before rapid refueling procedures at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 7, 2025. The takeoff required both aircrew and maintainers to work together for a safe aircraft engine start and taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)