100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Visanu Taveengam, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, checks the oil level of a KC-135 Stratotanker engine before rapid refueling procedures at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 7, 2025. The takeoff required both aircrew and maintainers to work together for a safe aircraft engine start and taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 06:17
Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
