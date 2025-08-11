100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, for aerial refueling over the Adriatic Sea, Aug 7, 2025. The KC-135 is a unique asset that enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach through aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)