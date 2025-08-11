Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s [Image 8 of 10]

    100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s

    ADRIATIC SEA

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, for aerial refueling over the Adriatic Sea, Aug. 7, 2025. The KC-135 is a unique asset that enhances the Air Force's capability to accomplish its primary mission of global reach through aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 06:17
    Photo ID: 9262082
    VIRIN: 250807-F-XA271-1180
    Resolution: 4786x3191
    Size: 6.69 MB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Viper
    100th ARW
    31st FW
    USAFE
    F-16

