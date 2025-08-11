100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Michal, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares for aerial refueling operations over the Adriatic Sea, Aug. 7, 2025. Aerial refueling allows other aircraft, such as fighters, bombers, and reconnaissance aircraft, to stay airborne longer without needing to land for fuel. This capability extends the operational range of the U.S. Air Force’s assets, enabling global reach and sustained operations far from home bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)