100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, over the Adriatic Sea, Aug 7, 2025. The KC-135 is a force multiplier that extends the reach of fighter, bomber, reconnaissance and cargo aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2025 06:17
|Photo ID:
|9262080
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-XA271-1151
|Resolution:
|6884x4589
|Size:
|6.77 MB
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
