100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Visanu Taveengam, left, and Senior Airman Sammuel Santos, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs, conduct KC-135 Stratotanker rapid refuel procedures at RAF Mildenhall, England, Aug. 7, 2025. During rapid refueling the KC-135’s engines are shut down and reduces the time to fully fuel the aircraft to under two hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)
|08.07.2025
|08.18.2025 06:17
|9262077
|250807-F-XA271-1063
|6822x4548
|15.55 MB
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|2
|0
