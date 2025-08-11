100th ARW refuels 31st FW F-16s

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, RAF Mildenhall, England, during air refueling operations over the Adriatic Sea, Aug 7, 2025. The F-16 is a compact, highly maneuverable multi-role fighter aircraft with robust air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Campbell)