    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW [Image 1 of 8]

    CMSAF visits the 378th AEW

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman Antwon Carby, 378th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, poses for a portrait within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 11, 2025. Carby was presented a challenge coin by Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi, for his superior performance, outstanding accomplishments and dedication to mission success. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Dunkleberger)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 03:53
    Photo ID: 9262041
    VIRIN: 250811-F-CW240-1092
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, CMSAF visits the 378th AEW [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    CENTCOM
    CMSAF
    378thAEW

