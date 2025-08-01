Brown receives Towson Medallion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general, presents Sgt. 1st Class Deterrance Brown, USAFMCOM senior FM systems instructor, with a with a Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson Regimental Medallion at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Jan. 31, 2024. The Towson was established by the U.S. Army Finance Corps Association on May 7, 1993, to recognize exceptional achievement or exemplary service by currently serving U.S. Army finance and comptroller commissioned officers, non-commissioned officers, enlisted Soldiers and civilians demonstrating exceptional leadership and whose accomplishments clearly distinguish them from their peers. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)