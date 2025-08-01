Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brown receives Towson Medallion [Image 29 of 32]

    Brown receives Towson Medallion

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2024

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Brig. Gen. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commanding general, presents Sgt. 1st Class Deterrance Brown, USAFMCOM senior FM systems instructor, with a with a Maj. Gen. Nathan Towson Regimental Medallion at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Jan. 31, 2024. The Towson was established by the U.S. Army Finance Corps Association on May 7, 1993, to recognize exceptional achievement or exemplary service by currently serving U.S. Army finance and comptroller commissioned officers, non-commissioned officers, enlisted Soldiers and civilians demonstrating exceptional leadership and whose accomplishments clearly distinguish them from their peers. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2025 13:36
    Photo ID: 9239438
    VIRIN: 240131-A-IM476-1157
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

