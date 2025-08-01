USAFMCOM holds exercise to operationalize command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Deon Carter, 45th Finance Center Team B officer in charge and banking officer from Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, marks a board during a staff exercise at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Oct. 28, 2024. The U.S. Army Financial Management Command hosted the exercise to increase its operational capabilities through the four phases of the conflict continuum, reduce its inefficiencies in battle tasks, and clearly identify financial management roles, responsibilities and authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)