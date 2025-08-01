USAFMCOM holds exercise to operationalize command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Sonja Keith, 45th Finance Center Chief of Operations, makes remarks as part of a battle update brief during a staff exercise at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Oct. 29, 2024. The U.S. Army Financial Management Command hosted the exercise to increase its operational capabilities through the four phases of the conflict continuum, reduce its inefficiencies in battle tasks, and clearly identify financial management roles, responsibilities and authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)