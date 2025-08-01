Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff exercise tests Army finance

    Staff exercise tests Army finance

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Sgt. Maj. Terry L. Anderson, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller senior enlisted advisor, gives remarks during a staff exercise at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Oct. 31, 2024. The U.S. Army Financial Management Command hosted the exercise to increase its operational capabilities through the four phases of the conflict continuum, reduce its inefficiencies in battle tasks, and clearly identify financial management roles, responsibilities and authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

