USAFMCOM holds exercise to operationalize command

Master Sgt. Marcus Pirela, 45th Finance Center plans and operations advisor, marks a board as Maj. Sonja Keith, 45th FC Chief of Operations, makes remarks during a staff exercise at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Oct. 28, 2024. The U.S. Army Financial Management Command hosted the exercise to increase its operational capabilities through the four phases of the conflict continuum, reduce its inefficiencies in battle tasks, and clearly identify financial management roles, responsibilities and authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)