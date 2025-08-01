USAFMCOM holds exercise to operationalize command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michelle M. Williams, U.S. Army Financial Management Command commander, gives opening remarks during a staff exercise as Col. Rob Le’iato, U.S. Army Finance and Comptroller School commandant (left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Craig A. Rodland, FCS senior enlisted advisor (middle), take part in the discussion at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Oct. 28, 2024. USAFMCOM hosted the exercise to increase its operational capabilities through the four phases of the conflict continuum, reduce its inefficiencies in battle tasks, and clearly identify financial management roles, responsibilities and authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)