    USAFMCOM holds exercise to operationalize command [Image 17 of 32]

    USAFMCOM holds exercise to operationalize command

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    Col. Kevin D. Pierce, U.S. Army Financial Management Command chief of staff, delivers remarks at a battle update brief as Ryan A. Busby, USAFMCOM deputy to the commander, listens on during a staff exercise at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Oct. 29, 2024. USAFMCOM hosted the exercise to increase its operational capabilities through the four phases of the conflict continuum, reduce its inefficiencies in battle tasks, and clearly identify financial management roles, responsibilities and authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

