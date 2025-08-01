USAFMCOM holds exercise to operationalize command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rachelle Las Sabe, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Training and Readiness Division chief, fields questions during a staff exercise at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Oct. 28, 2024. USAFMCOM hosted the exercise to increase its operational capabilities through the four phases of the conflict continuum, reduce its inefficiencies in battle tasks, and clearly identify financial management roles, responsibilities and authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)