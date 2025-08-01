USAFMCOM holds exercise to operationalize command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mark Burton, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Operations director, talks with Maj. Andy Mach-Miller, USAFMCOM operations officer, during a staff exercise at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center in Indianapolis Oct. 28, 2024. USAFMCOM hosted the exercise to increase its operational capabilities through the four phases of the conflict continuum, reduce its inefficiencies in battle tasks, and clearly identify financial management roles, responsibilities and authorities. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)