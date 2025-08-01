Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250803-N-KH255-1019 [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250803-N-KH255-1019

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Stryker Cole 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250803-N-KH255-1019 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2025) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin Fishbach, Nimitz-class Truman’s Fire Marshall, gives a brief to Truman’s Damage Control Training Team in the wardroom. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Stryker Cole)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 10:56
    Photo ID: 9236560
    VIRIN: 250803-N-KH255-1019
    Resolution: 5251x3501
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250803-N-KH255-1019 [Image 14 of 14], by SA Stryker Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250803-N-DL824-1013
    250803-N-DL824-1026
    250803-N-DL824-1041
    250803-N-DL824-1013
    250803-N-DL824-1054
    250803-N-JJ537-1033
    250802-N-JJ537-1063
    250803-N-JJ537-1138
    250803-N-KA812-1013
    250803-N-KA812-1017
    250803-N-KA812-1029
    250803-N-KA812-1054
    250803-N-KA812-1061
    250803-N-KH255-1019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HST
    USS HARRY S TRUMAN CVN75
    AIRCRAFT CARRIER: USNAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download