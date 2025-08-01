Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250803-N-KH255-1019 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2025) Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin Fishbach, Nimitz-class Truman’s Fire Marshall, gives a brief to Truman’s Damage Control Training Team in the wardroom. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Stryker Cole)