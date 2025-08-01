Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250803-N-DL824-1054 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Santecia Huff, a native of Augusta, Georgia, logs ordnance serial numbers in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)