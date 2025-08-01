250803-N-KA812-1061 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports supplies to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during vertical replenishment-at-sea. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan Nystrand)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 10:56
|Photo ID:
|9236559
|VIRIN:
|250803-N-KA812-1061
|Resolution:
|4642x3316
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
