250802-N-JJ537-1063 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2025) Sailors prepare waffles for brunch on the mess deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Jackson)