250803-N-KA812-1029 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2025) Sailors transport ordnance on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan Nystrand)