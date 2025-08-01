250803-N-DL824-1026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Derrek Tibbs, a native of Bouie, Texas, left, guides Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Ayden De Los Santos, a native of New York, on the transport of ordnance in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)
