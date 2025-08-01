Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250803-N-DL824-1026 [Image 2 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250803-N-DL824-1026

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Seaman Michael Gomez 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250803-N-DL824-1026 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Derrek Tibbs, a native of Bouie, Texas, left, guides Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Ayden De Los Santos, a native of New York, on the transport of ordnance in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.04.2025 10:57
    Photo ID: 9236503
    VIRIN: 250803-N-DL824-1026
    Resolution: 4982x3321
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250803-N-DL824-1026 [Image 14 of 14], by SN Michael Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    250803-N-DL824-1013
    250803-N-DL824-1026
    250803-N-DL824-1041
    250803-N-DL824-1013
    250803-N-DL824-1054
    250803-N-JJ537-1033
    250802-N-JJ537-1063
    250803-N-JJ537-1138
    250803-N-KA812-1013
    250803-N-KA812-1017
    250803-N-KA812-1029
    250803-N-KA812-1054
    250803-N-KA812-1061
    250803-N-KH255-1019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HST
    USS HARRY S TRUMAN CVN75
    AIRCRAFT CARRIER: USNAVY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download