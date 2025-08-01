Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250803-N-KA812-1013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3 2025) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the “Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a vertical replenishment-at-sea. Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan Nystrand)