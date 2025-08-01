250803-N-DL824-1013 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2025) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Ayden De Los Santos, a native of New York, transports ordnance in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2025 10:56
|Photo ID:
|9236505
|VIRIN:
|250803-N-DL824-1053
|Resolution:
|5253x3502
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250803-N-DL824-1013 [Image 14 of 14], by SN Michael Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.