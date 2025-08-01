250803-N-JJ537-1138 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2025) Retail Specialist Nicholas Rollins, a native of Ridgecrest, California, prepares a latte in the Buckstop coffee shop aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Truman is currently underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Jackson)
